Pit bull found locked in cage, floating in New Jersey bay

A pit bull trapped inside a cage and found floating in a New Jersey bay was rescued Monday, police said.

A passerby walking their dog near the bay in Highlands discovered a black wire cage floating near the rocks in the water at around 6:15 a.m., the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. The person climbed down to grab the cage and called Highlands police about what they had seen.

“If not for the heroic rescue act of the good Samaritan, the dog could have potentially drowned,” the prosecutor’s office said, adding when animal control arrived the cage was almost covered by tidewaters.

The dog was described as a male gray and white pit bull, about 1 year old. The prosecutor’s office posted photos of the dog on its Facebook page.

Officials urged anyone who knows something about the dog to call Highlands police or the Monmouth County Prosecutors Animal Cruelty hotline.