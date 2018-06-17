Shooting reported at Walmart in Washington state

Police in Washington state are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater.

Emergency dispatchers in Thurston County told Q13 Fox that it's likely there are injuries, but none were immediately confirmed.

Officials said 911 reports indicated shots were fired both inside and outside of the store, according to The Olympian.

Tumwater is about an hour's drive southwest of Seattle.

