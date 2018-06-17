Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Shooting reported at Walmart in Washington state

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Police in Washington state are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater.

Police in Washington state are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater.  (Google Earth)

Police in Washington state are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater.

Emergency dispatchers in Thurston County told Q13 Fox that it's likely there are injuries, but none were immediately confirmed.

Officials said 911 reports indicated shots were fired both inside and outside of the store, according to The Olympian.

Tumwater is about an hour's drive southwest of Seattle.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.