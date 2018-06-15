Man in custody after barricading himself in armored truck near Hoover Dam, reportedly with notes for 'Mr. President'

A man was taken into custody by The Nevada Highway Patrol after reports emerged that he barricaded himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam and U.S. Highway 93 southbound.

According to the NHP, the unidentified man was possibly armed and had blocked off all traffic lanes around noon local time, Fox 5 reported.

Pictures emerged of notes taped to the window of the vehicle saying, “Mr. President release the report,” KLAS reported. It was unclear what the notes may have meant.

NHP Southern Command said that the suspect was taken into custody in Arizona “without incident.”

NHP was first on the scene. Other agencies including Arizona Highway Patrol, Boulder City Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also were on site.