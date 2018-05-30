Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot and killed, search for gunman underway

A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was killed Wednesday and a manhunt was on for the gunman, officials said.

A Dickson County sheriff’s deputy got into an altercation with the suspect when the deputy responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Kingston Springs, The Tennessean reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins. He was described as a white male with balding, brown hair.

An alert for an armed suspect was issued for residents in Dickson and authorities urged residents to contact authorities if they see anything suspicious. Video on social media appeared to show state troopers in tactical gear converging on the area.

The deputy wasn’t immediately identified.

Since the start of 2018, at least 37 law enforcement officers across the U.S. have died while on duty -- with 24 of the deaths caused by gunfire.