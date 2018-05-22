Suspects in killing of Baltimore County police officer arrested, were involved in burglaries in area

An intense manhunt involving aircraft and trained dogs came to an end Tuesday after a female officer was killed in a Baltimore suburb and four teenage suspects who were involved in burglaries in the area were arrested in connection with the slaying, officials said.

The four-year veteran of the force, who has not officially been named by authorities, was responding to a suspicious vehicle call Monday in the community of Perry Hall that Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said may have been the result of a burglary, when she encountered a suspect and was “critically injured.”

Baltimore County Police and Fire announced on Twitter that all four suspects were teenage males.

"Detective(s) have verified that the group were involved in burglaries in the area," the agency said. "Officers will be in the area today to canvass for property stolen during these burglaries."

One of the teeangers named in court documents obtained by FOX45 as Dawnta Harris from Baltimore, who admitted that he "drove at the officer" when she told him to get out of the car while three others burglarized a house.

"This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement" - Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan

Police, who would not confirm the suspect's name, told Fox News the teenager will be charged as an adult.

The other teenagers have not been identified.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference the fallen officer was wearing body camera, and the footage will be reviewed later as part of the investigation.

He added that that Americans are "seeing something in this country we've never seen before."

"Officers who have died at the hands of gunshots is up," Sheridan said. "This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement."

A man who said his son witnessed the deadly incident told FOX45 the officer tried to pull over the Jeep.

After the officer raised her gun at the people in the vehicle, the Jeep accelerated and "ran right over her, and raced out of the neighborhood," Tony Kurek told FOX45.

Logan Kurek, who is a volunteer firefighter, told the Associated Press he heard his younger brother "frantically screaming,” and ran to perform CPR on the officer who was bleeding from her injuries.

Kurek's neighbor, Dahle Amendt, said he had just settled into his recliner for a rest when he heard a woman's voice outside his house.

"I heard, 'Get out of the car!' 'Get out of the car!' Get out of the car!' at least three times, and then a pop," Amendt said.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities recovered an abandoned Jeep that was used in the killing, police confirmed to Fox News. The slaying marked the first time a female police officer was killed in the line of duty in the 148-year history of the Baltimore County Police Department.

"What exactly happened, we are not sure yet until an autopsy is performed," Vinson said at a news conference Monday. It was not immediately clear whether the officer fired her weapon in the incident.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted following early reports of the incident to offer prayers to the “brave officer's family.”

Investigators had urged residents in a sizable swath of Perry Hall to stay hunkered down inside their homes and lock all doors and windows as officers search the community fringed with woodlands.

Three elementary schools were kept on alert status for hours, with students and teachers told to stay in their school buildings as police continued a search for the suspects. But by Monday evening, parents were allowed to come to the schools to pick up their youngsters.

School officials tweeted overnight that all Baltimore County public schools would open on time Tuesday.

"An additional police presence will be on hand at Perry Hall area schools, where additional student support services will be available," school officials said.

