Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Man with baby shoots would-be robber outside Tennessee McDonald's, reports say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A man shot one of the four suspects who were attempting to rob him at a Nashville McDonald's.

A man shot one of the four suspects who were attempting to rob him at a Nashville McDonald's.  (FOX13 Memphis)

A man who was holding his baby reportedly sprang into action and shot one of four robbers attacking him outside a Tennessee McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Four men were at a McDonald’s in Memphis’ Orange Mound neighborhood when they attempted to rob the father, police said. David Chase, who witnessed the attempted robbery from across the street and called 911, told WREG the father fought back.

"They jumped out of the car and they started fighting him and trying to take his wallet and stuff," Chase told the news station. "He was fighting them. He dropped his baby and started fighting them and the child was just sitting on the concrete.”

Chase said he heard three to four gunshots. The father is believed to have shot at least one of the suspects.

The four suspects dashed back to a black Infiniti and fled the scene, according to FOX13. They reportedly went to a fire station and dropped off the wounded suspect, who was then taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

It’s unclear if the father will face any charges for shooting the suspect during the attempted robbery.

mcdonald's memphis shooting

A witness said the man was holding his baby when the robbers attacked him. He then put his baby down and shot one of the suspects.  (FOX13 Memphis)

Chase said he didn’t think the father, who was not identified, should face any consequences.

"He was doing what any father should have did: protect his child. And I also told the police whether he had a gun license or not, it was a righteous shot," Chase said. "He did what any man would do for his kids."

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam