Mountain lion captured in Utah bares its teeth

Did it want to take a walk on the wild side?

A mountain lion was caught Thursday in Fillmore City, Utah, according to a Facebook post from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, which included a picture of the cat baring its teeth.

“The young lion was removed from 200 South just east of Main Street,” it said. The city is about 2 hours southwest of Salt Lake City.

No injuries were reported, according to Fox 13.

The sheriff's office said deputies, the Division of Wildlife Services and Fillmore City Animal Control were among those who worked to nab the animal.

The creature, it said, was “relocated and “released.”

