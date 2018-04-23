NRA blasts YETI after outdoor sports company cuts ties with gun group, report says

The National Rifle Association reportedly slammed a popular outdoor sports company in an email to its supporters Sunday after the store became the latest business to cut ties with the group.

The NRA called YETI’s decision to cut ties unsportsmanlike, according to News 4 JAX.

"Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” the email reportedly read. “They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation. That certainly isn't sportsmanlike."

The message continued: “In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America's young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities. These activities enable them to appreciate America and enjoy our natural resources with wholesome and healthy outdoor recreational and educational programs."

The NRA has come under fire since the Parkland High School shooting, which left 17 people dead in February. Celebrities and activists formed the NoRA Initiative last week to combat the gun lobby and the politicians who accept money it, according to Deadline.

YETI's move followed companies such as Enterprise, Hertz, Alamo, MetLife, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and First National Bank of Omaha that have ended deals with the NRA.