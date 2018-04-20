California man charged for fatally stabbing dad with daughter on his lap, authorities say

A man in California was charged Friday after he allegedly stabbed a man who was at a restaurant with his family, authorities said.

The suspect, Jamal Jackson, 49, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Anthony Mele, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal incident occurred Wednesday when the 35-year-old man was dining at the Aloha Steakhouse with his wife and 5-year-old daughter, the Ventura Police Department said on Facebook after the incident.

“While sitting at the table, the suspect approached the victim and stabbed him in the neck,” police said. The little girl was sitting on her father’s lap at the time of the incident, authorities said, but she wasn’t hurt.

Jackson, whom authorities described as vagrant, and Mele reportedly did not know each other.

The victim ultimately died at the hospital on Thursday after being taken off life support, police said in a news release.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon told The Associated Press that a restaurant worker and patrons followed the suspect out of the restaurant, despite that he was allegedly still holding the weapon, and monitored him until police were able to arrive.

"It's horrible," Simon said. "You don't think you're going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn't do anything."

"He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap," Simon continued. "You're not supposed to die that way."

Jackson’s bail was set at $1.5 million and he’s being held at the Ventura County jail, the district attorney’s office said. If convicted, authorities said he could face a maximum sentence of 55 years to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.