Woman claims Martha's Vineyard home was used for dozens of porn videos without her knowledge

A Massachusetts woman is suing an adult film company for using “nearly every room” in her Martha’s Vineyard home to shoot dozens of pornographic videos without her knowledge.

Leah Bassett filed a federal lawsuit against the Canada-based adult film company, Mile High Distribution Inc., Joshua Spafford, and others after she said she had no idea that when she rented her home to Spafford in September 2014 that it would be used to make pornographic videos, the Boston Globe reported.

Basset claimed Spafford agreed to lease her home from October 2014 to May 2015 under false pretenses and that through her own independent investigation, at least 24 films or videos were shot to some extent in her home, The Globe further reported.

She said, “nearly every room of her home” was used for “porn purposes,” including her bedrooms, sofas, dining room table and laundry room appliances.

Bassett says the "highly disturbing discovery" has caused her emotional and psychological distress.

She claimed in her lawsuit that some of the “films” featured her artwork which also violated copyright laws.

Lawyers for Mile High said her complaints were “unfounded” and that the matter arose out of a basic landlord-tenant dispute.

