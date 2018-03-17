One dead, suspect in critical condition after California mall shooting, official says

One person is dead and a suspected gunman is in critical condition after a shooting at a California mall on Saturday, an official said.

According to Public Information Officer Captain Garo Kuredjian from the Ventura County Sheriff Department, a female victim was dead when police arrived on the scene and another male victim was being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He said they believe the male victim is the suspected shooter as he was reportedly seen chasing the woman.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Oaks Mall around 2 p.m. local time.

The Thousand Oaks police tweeted out that “the situation is contained and there is no threat to the public.

People evacuating the mall were being asked to go to a fire station across the street for safety.

Check back for updates on this developing story.