Good morning everyone!

We’ve got active weather on the horizon for much of the country. Moderate snow will continue across the interior Northeast through Friday, especially downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

The West will remain busy with rain and mountain snow through the end of the week. Several Pacific systems and moisture streaming into the region will include rain movinhg into Southern California.

The Sierra will also see several feet of snow.

Some of this energy from the West will bring snow and freezing rain to the Plains over the next few days, and then believe it or not some of this energy will make its way off the East Coast next week and perhaps bring yet another Nor’easter next week! The computer models are starting to indicate a coastal storm next Tuesday...

Stay tuned.

JD