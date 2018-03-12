Former youth softball coach convicted of sexually abusing 2

A former youth softball coach in Virginia has been convicted on 30 of 34 sex crime counts involving children.

News outlets report 57-year-old Cathy Smith Rothgeb could face nearly two centuries behind bars for abusing two girls whom she coached in Orange County.

The charges included forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, indecent liberties with children, cruelty to children and aggravated sexual battery. She was found not guilty on four charges because the alleged sex acts took place after one of the victims turned 16.

She was accused of abusing one girl from the ages of 9 to 15. The second victim testified she has a sexual relationship with Rothgeb from the age of 15 through her first year in college.

Rothgeb also faces 12 sexual assault charges in Spotsylvania County.