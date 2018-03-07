Nor'easter may bring more than a foot of snow, power outages across Northeast

A wintry mix of snow and rain is falling across the Northeast on Wednesday as another nor'easter takes aim at the region, closing schools and causing several governors to declare a state of emergency.

The storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in interior locations throughout the day, especially in locations from northern New Jersey, the lower Hudson River Valley and into northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

"This is a tough forecast as there is a sharp gradient of snowfall accumulation to the north and west where over a foot is expected," Dean said.

Snow from the storm is expected to be heaviest starting late Wednesday morning through the afternoon and evening hours, according to Dean. There could be isolated snow totals of over 18 inches where the heaviest bands set up, but heavily populated areas near the coast won't see that much.

"This system is expected to track slightly closer to the coast, resulting in more rain mixing-in near the immediate coast," she said Wednesday.

The New York City metro area is expected to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow with higher totals west of the city, while Long Island will see lower amounts. Further up the coast in Providence and Boston, there is expected to be more rain mixing in, keeping snow totals between 1 and 3 inches, according to Dean.

Wind gusts of over 40 mph will also be widespread, but not as severe as from the previous storm, in which 9 people died and millions lost power throughout the region.

The governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania declared states of emergency before the flakes started to fall, and as school districts and municipal operations around the region closed for the day.

Utility workers took advantage of milder temperatures and sunshine Tuesday in their scramble to restore electricity to thousands of customers around the Northeast.

The outages turned to outrage for a New Jersey man whose home had been without electricity since Friday. Robert Winter, 63, threatened to kidnap a utility company employee and blow up a substation, according to police in Vernon. He was charged with making terroristic threats.

Power customers in New Jersey also took to social media to share their frustration of still being in the dark.

Transportation departments in Philadelphia and Boston loaded up salt trucks and treated roads Tuesday, and some airlines waived ticket change fees for airports in the storm's projected path, such as Newark, Philadelphia, Boston and New York's JFK.

Airlines canceled close to 2,000 flights in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Newark Liberty International Airport was the most impacted so far, with over 540 flights canceled due to the storm.

Amtrak canceled some train service Wednesday, and regional rail trains in Philadelphia and New Jersey will be operating on special schedules.

New Jersey Transit suspended some service on the Northeast Corridor line due to Amtrak power problems near Trenton during the morning rush hour before restoring service.

The National Weather Service urged people to stay off the roads to allow emergency and road crews to do their jobs, as some areas will get as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour. Officials also advised homeowners to be careful while shoveling, saying the weight of it has been known cause heart attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.