Man in suit attacks straphanger at Times Square subway station: cops

Police are hunting for a suspect caught on video in a brutal assault on a straphanger in New York City’s Times Square subway station in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

The suspect, well-dressed in a suit and tie, was walking off the train on Feb. 27 when he punched a 22-year-old man several times, police said. Surveillance video caught the attacker swinging his fists against the man’s head until the victim fell to the ground.

Police did not release the motive of the attack, but sources told the New York Daily News it started because the victim gave the man a funny look.

Meanwhile, three people who witnessed the attack looked on and walked away. Two people were seen getting on the train.

The attacker gave a final kick to the man’s stomach before leaving the victim on the ground.

The man was treated by EMS for bruising and swelling to his face. He also suffered two chipped teeth.

The attacker was described as a man in his 30s, 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray overcoat, white shirt with a striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.