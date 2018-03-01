South Dakota school cancels student walkout amid backlash

School administrators in eastern South Dakota have canceled a planned student walkout after talk of it drew hundreds of negative comments on Facebook.

With administrators' support, students at Garretson High School planned a 17-minute walkout and period of silence on April 20 to honor the 17 people killed in the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Student Peyton Sage tells the Argus Leader that her Facebook post about the event drew backlash from angry adults.

The comments ranged from opinions on the Second Amendment to attacks on the student organizers.

The principal later canceled the event. Superintendent Guy Johnson says many of the people commenting made assumptions about the event without understanding its purpose.

Sage says she and others still plan to walk out of the school on April 20.

