Steve Wynn accused of rape by woman who claims he fathered her child

A woman who filed a report with Las Vegas police against Steve Wynn earlier this month told law enforcement that she had the casino mogul’s baby after he raped her.

The police report, obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, showed the woman claimed Wynn, 74, raped her at least three times around 1973 and 1974 in her Chicago apartment.

In one instance, the woman claimed Wynn pinned her against the refrigerator and raped her, before making a phone call, kissing her on the cheek and leaving.

STEVE WYNN ACCUSERS FILE REPORTS WITH LAS VEGAS POLICE

The report doesn’t explain how Wynn allegedly entered the apartment or how they knew each other. The woman claimed she did not give him a key.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the report, told police she became pregnant and gave birth to her daughter in a bathroom at a gas station.

Another police report filed against Wynn said a woman reported she was forced to resign from her job as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget when she rejected the billionaire in the summer of 1976, despite having had consensual sex with him “several times.”

Wynn has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. The accusations surfaced following a January report by The Wall Street Journal, in which dozens of woman accused Wynn of engaging in inappropriate behavior.

STEVE WYNN LOSES $463M SINCE REPORT ON ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, REPORT SAYS

"The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," Wynn told The Journal at the time. "We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multiyear lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

The business mogul resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6, less than two weeks after the newspaper reported that a number of women claimed he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.