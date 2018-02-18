Broward sheriff visits hospitalized Florida school shooting victim who was shot 5 times

The Broward County Sheriff on Sunday visited one of the victims still in the hospital after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Sheriff Scott Israel visited 15-year-old Anthony Borges at Broward Health. The teen, according to a photo posted to Twitter, was shot five times.

“Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas.”

Three other people injured in the shooting remain hospitalized at Broward Health in fair condition.

President Trump and First Lady Melania paid a visit to Broward Health North on Friday to pay their respects to survivors and medical professionals.

"Incredible recovery," Trump said while at the hospital. "Incredible. And first responders. Everybody. The job they've done is incredible."

Afterward, the president visited with members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

