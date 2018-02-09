Princeton professor under fire after using n-word in lecture

An anthropology professor at Princeton University allegedly used the n-word multiple times during a lecture this week, prompting several students to walk out and an expletive-laced in-class confrontation.

Several students told The Daily Princetonian that professor Lawrence Rosen used the word “n—-r” when asking a question Tuesday during his anthropology 212 course, “Cultural Freedoms: Hate Speech, Blasphemy and Pornography.”

“What is worse, a white man punching a black man, or white man calling a black man a n—-r?” Rosen allegedly said during a lecture on oppressive symbolism.

Student Devyn Holliday told the student newspaper that Rosen, who did not return a message seeking comment Friday, used the word while describing “what is acceptable as free speech and what is not.”

After asking that initial question, students said Rosen used the word “n—-r” two more times during in-class discussions.

