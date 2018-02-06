Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY

Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade

By ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  The White House says President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage a military parade.

The Washington Post, which was first to report the presidential order, said Trump wants a grand parade this year in the nation's capital, with soldiers marching and tanks rolling.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the request Tuesday evening. She says Trump wants the Pentagon to "explore a celebration" that will allow Americans to show appreciation for the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are "looking at options."