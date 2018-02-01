'Planned killing spree' in Detroit area leaves 2 dead, police say

Two people were killed Thursday in the Detroit area after police said a gunman launched a “planned killing spree,” opening fire at two separate businesses.

The suspect, only identified as a 45-year-old man, is in police custody, The Detroit News reported.

One person was shot and killed at a trucking business — BSD Linehaul Inc. — in Taylor, Michigan, around 10:30 a.m. after the suspect walked in with a semiautomatic weapon and started shooting, according to investigators.

The trucking company was reportedly the suspect's former place of employment.

Police said the suspect then held a gun to a truck driver's head, stole his semi-trailer truck, and drove off, Fox 2 reported.

Nearly an hour later, a second person was fatally shot at a second business in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to the news station.

The suspect then went to a third business -- Assured Carriers, in Waterford -- around 20 minutes later. He reportedly asked for someone by name before he left in the truck around 11:50 a.m.

At 11:52 a.m., police said the suspect stopped the truck, shot at Waterford police officers, got back in the truck and drove off.

Minutes later, the suspect reportedly got into a car accident before getting out of the truck and again shot at law enforcement. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police have not yet identified the victim fatally shot at BSD Linehaul, but according to Fox 2, said he is a 60-year-old man, who was a relative of the business's owner, and worked in management.

The victim killed at the second shooting scene, in Pontiac, was identified as Eriberto Perez, 58. Police said he was shot multiple times in the back, and, according to WWJ-TV, investigators believe he was specifically targeted, but it remains unclear what their connection was.

“The suspect appeared to know exactly where he was going, went directly into this building, made turns and through doors and engaged this one person only and then left,” Bouchard said.

“There were a couple tragedies today but there could have been many more,” Bouchard said. “[The suspect] appeared to know exactly where he was going at each location and I suspect he was not done. Who knows where he may have been headed to next?”

Fox 2 reported that the suspect returned to BSD Linehaul in November 2017 after being fired for a payroll dispute, and allegedly threatened the same employee with a gun.

Authorities recovered an AK-47 semiautomatic assault rifle and more than 200 rounds of ammunition, Bouchard said, and stated the incident was "clearly a planned killing spree."

Bouchard said the suspect was recently out on bond after being arrested for an assault with a dangerous weapon in December, WWJ reported.