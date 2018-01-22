Oklahoma rig explosion leaves 5 missing, emergency official says

Five people were missing Monday after an explosion at an Oklahoma drilling rig sent plumes of black smoke into the sky, emergency officials said.

The drilling rig in Quinton, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa, exploded just before 9 a.m. while about two dozen people were working onsite, the Pittsburg County sheriff told KOTV. At least three medical helicopters responded to the explosion.

Seventeen people were accounted for, but five people remained missing Monday afternoon. The explosion sparked several fires and sent thick black smoke into the air. The derrick, a towering metal structure above the well, also collapsed.

No injuries or fatalities were immediately confirmed, Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain said.

The drilling site was being operated by Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates oil and gas operators.

Skinner said a company that specializes in rig fires and other well control problems also responded to the blaze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.