Search ongoing for man who allegedly drove at police officer

Authorities have found the vehicle used by a man accused of trying to run over a police officer in North Dakota, but the suspect hasn't been found.

Bismarck police say the officer shot at the driver during the incident late Thursday morning. Police haven't said whether the driver may have been hit. He's been identified as 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos.

Police Sgt. Mark Buschena says police were assisting parole or probation agents checking on a person when Villalobos fled in a vehicle and tried to hit the officer.

It's unclear if Villalobos is the person agents were checking on. The officer wasn't injured.

Buschena confirmed Thursday afternoon that the vehicle had been found, but no other details were released.

Several Bismarck schools issued shelter-in-place orders for students during the day.