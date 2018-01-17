Expand / Collapse search
Slain Washington state deputy honored at memorial service

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Law enforcement and other officials salute as the flag-draped coffin of slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney is carried by pall bearers prior to a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.

More than 1,000 law enforcement members paid their respects Wednesday at the memorial service for a slain Washington state sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty.

Deputy Daniel A. McCartney’s casket, draped in an American flag, was surrounded by saluting officers as it was carried by pall bearers into the event at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.

Law enforcement and other officials stand during a memorial service for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Mourners filled the auditorium to remember and honor McCartney, who was killed while responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 7. McCartney was chasing two suspects when he was fatally shot. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor spoke at the service and about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in the procession, the department said.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor walks away after speaking during a memorial service for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

McCartney’s casket resided at the front of the auditorium throughout the ceremony. The flag was later folded by members of an honor guard and presented to the slain deputy’s family.

The U.S. flag that covered the casket bearing slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney is presented to family members, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, during a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Photos of McCartney and his family, as well as some personal items, were showcased at the service. The deputy, a 34-year-old Navy veteran who joined the force in 2014, is survived by his wife and three young sons, police said.

Two people, Frank Pawul, 32, and Brenda Troyer, 52, were charged in connection to his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.