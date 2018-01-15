Newlyweds receive surprise congratulations from Trump, first lady

A suburban Chicago couple was not surprised that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not able to attend their 2017 wedding.

However, Brianna and Timothy Dargert of Orland Park decided to mail an invitation to the White House anyway. The couple was married in May, 2017.

Months later, a surprise came in the mail: a congratulatory letter signed by Mr. and Mrs. Trump. It read: "We join your family and friends in celebrating this joyous occasion and your love and commitment to one another. May your hearts grow fonder and your love deeper each day, and may God continue to bless your life together."

We both admire the President greatly," the couple wrote in an email to Fox 32 News, "and to receive something from him personally completely touched our hearts. It is wonderful to see that he truly cares about the American people!"

