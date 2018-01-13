Stepdaughter in kill-for-hire case: 'Working on forgiveness'

Now that Kimberly Pack's stepfather has been charged with murder, accused of arranging his wife's death to stop her from exposing an illegal drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang, she thinks she knows how to regain peace in her life.

Pack says she's working hard on trying to forgive James Kauffman, regardless of how the case ends.

He denies any involvement in his wife April's death.

Pack has been crafting a speech she hopes to give in court to her stepfather one day.

But she says it won't be filled with hate.

Rather, it will help her find peace.