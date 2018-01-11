Baltimore teens charged for allegedly attacking elderly man, driving over him with his own car

Four teens in Baltimore County have been arrested after police allege they brutally attacked an elderly man and drove over him with his own car before they stole it.

The teens — Darian Maurice Hicks, 16; Taizjuan Eliza Waddell, 16; and Kimani William Graham, 16 — were arrested earlier this week by authorities in Baltimore, WJZ-TV reported.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Jim Willinghan, was “violently attacked” around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Willinghan reportedly told police he was getting something from the trunk of his Buick LaSabre when two cars sped past him. The two vehicles then allegedly turned around and sped toward him, before the teens got out of their cars to threaten him.

The teens, according to charging documents, threatened to shoot Willinghan as they took his wallet and keys. One of the teens then got into Willinghan’s car, and reversed it back into him — reportedly driving over his right arm and hand.

BALTIMORE CITES CRIME, MAY DEMOLISH 130 PUBLIC HOUSING UNITS

The teens then allegedly drove off and left Willinghan, who’s now recovering at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, with a broken pelvis.

“I just don’t understand the reasoning,” wife Barbara Willinghan told WMAR-TV of the attack. “I mean my husband complied. Why would you want to beat the poor man half to death. The detective said he’s lucky to be alive.”

“It’s going to be a slow-going process. My husband can’t walk right now, and he’s got a big bruise on his back, slight internal bleeding,” Willinghan’s wife added in an interview with WJZ-TV.

A Comcast employee who overheard the incident reportedly recorded it and handed it over to investigators.

The employee allegedly watched the suspects as they got into their cars and drove off, and followed them to an area of the city where police eventually arrested them, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Police recovered the victim’s Buick, and two other vehicles.

A GoFundMe page for the Willinghans has been created “to help alleviate some of the financial burden caused by this horrific incident,” as Jim, with multiple injuries, “is the sole provider for their home."

Hicks — identified as the teen who drove over Willinghan — was charged with attempted second-degree murder, in addition to a number of other charges. Waddell and Graham have both been charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and theft charges.

A 15-year-old suspect was also arrested in the case and charged as a juvenile. Law enforcement officials are still searching for two more suspects involved the attack.