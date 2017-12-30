Police: 2 suspects arrested in New York quadruple homicide

Police say two people have been arrested in the quadruple homicide that took the lives of two women and two children in their upstate New York apartment.

Officials made the announcement early Saturday morning. The suspects' names, photos and charges have not been released. Police say that information will be made available later Saturday morning.

Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment in Troy City Court around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany on Tuesday. Police say the two women were in a relationship.

Police Chief John Tedesco says he has "never seen savagery like this" in 42 years in law enforcement.