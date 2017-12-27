Off-duty Border Patrol agent, two others killed in collision with wild hog in Texas

Three people, including an off-duty Border Patrol agent, were killed and two others were injured after an SUV collided with a wild hog Christmas night in Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Conrad Hein said Tuesday that a preliminary investigation indicated that a Ford Expedition collided with the hog, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic and hit a Mercedes SUV head-on on a rural road near Uvalde.

The two vehicles caught fire, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

The Expedition's driver, 51-year-old Ruby Garza, and the driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Antonio Cordova, the off-duty agent, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Garza had been traveling with three people: Julia Vazquez, 51, Mayra Vasquez and Naomi Acuna, according to the Leader-News. Julia Vazquez died at a hospital. The conditions of Mayra Vazquez and Acuna were not immediately known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.