Port Authority bombing suspect rode subway with pipe bomb, family in Bangladesh questioned

The Bangladeshi man accused of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and detonating it in a subway passageway Monday rode with the device taped to his stomach during the train ride from Brooklyn to Port Authority — sitting among straphangers for nearly an hour before the blast, a report said.

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old who lived in Brooklyn and entered the U.S. in 2011 via chain migration, was the only person seriously injured when the crude device was detonated just before 7:30 a.m. in a crowded subway passageway near Port Authority.

The pipe bomb was packed with explosive powder, but it didn’t go off as intended when he ignited it with a Christmas light, matches and nine-volt battery, officials said. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the episode an “attempted terrorist attack.”

But just before Ullah arrived in midtown Manhattan, he took the train from his Brooklyn home, sitting next to scores of unsuspecting commuters for about an hour, the New York Daily News reported.

“He got on the train ready to go,” a law enforcement source told the New York Daily News.

Ullah told police he chose the specific spot in the passageway after he saw a Christmas poster, the source said, adding: “He said he set it off at that place and time. That's the point where he decided to do it.”

Ullah was charged Tuesday with supporting an act of terrorism, making terroristic threats and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement officials said Monday’s attack was inspired by ISIS. Ullah had looked at ISIS propaganda online and told investigators he was retaliating against U.S. military actions, officials familiar with the investigation said. He learned how to make the bomb online. He also wasn't on the radar of law enforcement officials prior to the attack, John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, told CBS on Tuesday.

The suspect lived with his mother, sister and two brothers and returned to Bangladesh in September to see his wife and newborn son. Law enforcement sources also told Fox News Ullah had “extensive overseas travel.”

Ullah's uncle, Abdul Ahad, said the suspect mostly remained inside a small apartment in Dhaka's Hazribagh area when he recently visited Bangladesh.

"He went out of his residence to offer prayers at a nearby mosque," Ahad told The Associated Press.

He said Ullah arrived in Bangladesh on Sept. 8 and returned to New York on Oct. 22.

"He stayed with his wife and 6-month-old baby boy," he said, adding Ullah was a quiet person who rarely socialized.

Authorities in Bangladesh were working to track down extended family members and any possible associates of Ullah, who has no criminal record in Bangladesh, Reuters reported.

“Police are looking for his family, but so far they’ve not been able to trace them,” Abul Khair Nadim, the Chair of Musapur Union council, said.

Ullah’s family members also released a statement saying they were deeply saddened by the attack but also expressing outrage for the way Muslims have allegedly been targeted by law enforcement. The family said it expects more from the justice system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.