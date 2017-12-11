Expand / Collapse search
nybomb01
New York

Port Authority explosion suspect: What we know about Akayed Ullah

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
Commissioner James O'Neill says the 27-year-old was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device that was intentionally detonated.

NYPD: Explosion suspect identified as Akayed Ullah

A suspect is in custody following an explosion at one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs in Times Square during Monday morning’s rush hour, police said.

The bombing suspect was identified as Akayed Ullah, 27, according to New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill. Ullah had an explosive device strapped to his body, O’Neill said.

What do we know about the suspect?

Law enforcement sources told Fox News Ullah lives in Brooklyn.

This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York Department of Motor Vehicles via AP)

This photo from a 2011 drivers license shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.  (New York Department of Motor Vehicles via AP)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the explosion was an “attempted terrorist attack.”

Sources told the Associated Press that Ullah may be of Bangladeshi descent. 

Ullah was a licensed cab driver from March 2012 to March 2015, NBC News reported

An Uber spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News that the ride-sharing company has no record of Ullah being "connected to the Uber platform." 

What else do we know about the attack?

The suspect allegedly packed a 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack into the right side of his jacket, according to The New York Post. He told police he made the bomb at the electrical company where he works, The New York Post reported.

The device was an “effectively low-tech device,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. It was “affixed to his person” with Velcro and zip ties, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said they are investigating whether the suspect detonated the bomb intentionally or if it went off prematurely.

The explosion occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near 42nd St. and between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, law enforcement officials said. The explosion triggered a massive emergency response by police and fire both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal.

A 27-year-old man detonated a bomb underneath New York City's Port Authority station near Time Square in an "attempted terror attack," injuring three people. Here's what authorities know so far. Video

NY Port Authority terror explosion: What we know

“At this point in time,” the only suspect is the one man already in custody, de Blasio said Monday morning, adding that the city is lucky the suspect didn’t achieve his intended goals.

Four people, including the suspect, were injured in the explosion, according to the FDNY. Three people have non-life threatening injuries; one person sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.