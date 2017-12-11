Police search Detroit highways for clues in linked shootings

Authorities have temporarily closed two stretches of Detroit freeways to search for shell casings or other evidence in the apparently random shootings of four vehicles last week.

State police Lt. Michael Shaw says Monday likely would be the final day for such a search because snow is expected and snowplows will be clearing the pavement.

About two miles of westbound Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side was expected to be closed for no more than 20 minutes, followed by a similar stretch of Interstate 96 on the west side.

Authorities have said they believe Thursday's shootings are linked. A motorist on I-94 was shot in the leg. No one was hurt in the other three vehicles that were shot.

Police say they're looking for a silver or gray sedan.