Cybersecurity company finds classified NSA, Army data online

A cybersecurity company says it found top secret files related to classified Army communications systems sitting unprotected online for anyone to see.

The data belonged to the U.S. Army's Intelligence and Security Command, a division of both the Army and the National Security Agency.

Chris Vickery, an analyst at UpGuard, a cybersecurity company based in Mountain View, California, discovered the unprotected data online on Sept. 28. He told the government and was informed on Oct. 10 that it had been secured.

Another analyst at the company, Dan O'Sullivan, says many files were marked "top secret" or "NOFORN," a classification that prohibits disclosure to foreign governments.

NSA referred questions to the Army intelligence command, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.