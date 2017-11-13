Prosecutor: Suspected serial killer facing murder charges

A suspected serial killer has been indicted on murder charges in a string of shootings that killed three men and wounded a fourth.

District Attorney Samuel D'Aquilla says 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe was indicted Monday on charges including first-degree murder in the three shootings that occurred in East Feliciana Parish.

The fourth shooting occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Residents remained on edge for weeks after the first killing in July. The victims were middle-aged or older white men shot at or near their homes. Sharpe also is white.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press last month that Sharpe wasn't a suspect in the shootings until he called a sheriff's office Oct. 11 and identified himself as the killer.

An attorney for Sharp couldn't immediately be reached for comment.