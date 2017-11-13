Police: Fight sparked shooting that hurt 7 at Indiana club

Investigators say the weekend shooting outside a northwestern Indiana nightclub that left seven people wounded started with an altercation inside the building.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says a 26-year-old man remained in critical condition Monday from the shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dirtty's Jazz and Blues Club. Three other men and three women were all in stable condition. She says all those wounded are in their 20s.

Westerfield says the fight resumed outside the nightclub and that no shots were fired inside. She says one person involved is cooperating with detectives and that police are seeking others who were involved.

Gary police have been called to the nightclub 14 times over the past two years, but most were for routine events such as alarm calls.