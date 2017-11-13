Defendant faints during guilty verdicts in California murder-for-hire plot

A jury's verdict was interrupted Monday when the defendant fainted after being found guilty on counts of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Diana Lovejoy, 45, and Weldon McDavid Jr., 50, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in the attack on Greg Mulvihill.

Lovejoy fainted after she was found guilty of two counts and McDavid was found guilty of the conspiracy charge. At that point, the judge recessed the proceedings.

When court reconvened around 30 minute later, Lovejoy was no longer at the defendants' table. The court reporter continued reading the jury's verdict, McDavid was also found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. The defendant wept openly as his second part of his verdict was read.

McDavid faces 50 years to life in prison, and Lovejoy could be sentenced to 25 years to life when they are sentenced.

Read more from Fox 5 San Diego.