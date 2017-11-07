Filipino doctor denies he financed New York bombing plots

A Filipino doctor accused by U.S. authorities of plotting attacks in New York City, including in Times Square, has appeared in a Manila court and told reporters that money he sent to a charity was misconstrued as funds intended to finance the disrupted plots.

Russell Salic smiled Tuesday as he was led away in handcuffs by government agents after his brief appearance at the Manila court that is handling a U.S. extradition request which he has vowed to fight.

A U.S. official said the U.S. Justice Department will do everything to have Salic stand trial in America in the "extremely serious" case.

U.S. prosecutors said last month that Salic was one of three Islamic State group sympathizers who plotted attacks in New York that were thwarted.