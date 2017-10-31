5 Halloween hacks for staying warm while trick-or-treating

Being comfortable while trick-or-treating can make Halloween much more enjoyable.

While you can always put on a coat and gloves, it can be a disappointment to cover up your clever costume. There are a couple ways to stay warm while trick-or-treating without sacrificing your outfit.





For some trick-or-treaters in the Upper Midwest, these Halloween hacks could come in handy.

"Across the Upper Midwest from the eastern Dakotas into the western Great Lakes, daytime temperatures will only reach the 30s to the middle 40s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

Pick a warm costume

Typically full body costumes like a mummy are best. Costumes with hoods are also a great pick because they will keep your ears warms and protect your face from blustery winds. If possible, choose a costume that you can wear boots with.

It's also a smart idea to get a costume one size bigger, that way there is enough room to add layers beneath the costume. With a bigger outfit you can fit a thick turtle neck, warm pants and sometimes gloves underneath.

Ghosts, zombies, furry animals, clowns, astronauts, dinosaurs and super heroes with capes are great costume choices for staying warm.





Add to your costume, wear a skin-colored unitard or layers

If you already have a costume, think about what could be added to your costume. For example, a mask, cape, tutu or wig could give a little extra warmth.

If you have a smaller costume, a unitard is a great option to help keep your body heat from escaping. Unitards come in many shapes, sizes and colors, so pick one that works the best under your costume.





If the unitard is visible, wear layers, fleece leggings, tights or pantyhose instead.

Carry hand and back warmers

You can purchase warmers at a local convenience or grocery store, and these can keep you warm for up to eight hours.

According to Princeton, hypothermia is most likely to begin in extremities like your hands and feet, so it is best to keep them warm. Put hand warmers in gloves, socks and pockets. Some warmers have adhesive tape so they are able to be applied to your back, neck or stomach.

Pack a thermos with a hot drink

Preferably a hot tea is ideal for staying warm outside. The tea hydrates while keeping your core body temperature warm.

Make sure the drink doesn't cause you to start sweating, because the sweat could evaporate and cool you off.









According to The New York Times and a study by the Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, alcohol may give you a warm feeling, but it actually decreases core body temperature.

Move, eat and stay dry while gathering treats

It is important to keep moving because it generates heat. Fuel up by eating, you will need lots of energy to keep your body working in the cold.

Dehydration leads to hypothermia and frostbite, so your body needs plenty of water to function properly and maintain proper circulation to your extremities.

Try to sweat as little as possible by pacing yourself and change out of wet clothes when you stop for the night.





Hypothermia usually occurs when the weather is frigid, but it can occur even in cool weather if a person becomes chilled from rain or sweat.

Check the CDC's guide for recognizing hypothermia to be prepared to notice the signals and help someone who my be suffering from symptoms.

For more safety and preparedness tips, visit AccuWeather.com/Ready.



