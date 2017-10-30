Charges: On-duty detectives handcuffed woman, then raped her

Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says the detectives, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, were arraigned Monday on a 50-count indictment that includes kidnapping and rape counts.

The woman says the detectives assaulted her on Sept. 15 in their van while they were on duty. The prosecutor says DNA recovered from the woman matched both of the defendants.

Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail. If convicted, they each could face up to 25 years in prison.

The president of the union representing the detectives didn't immediately return a call for comment.