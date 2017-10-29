Man dressed as Santa Claus shoots 4 at Texas Halloween party

A Halloween party in Texas ended in bloodshed Sunday morning when a man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire, wounding four people, two critically, police said.

The suspect fled to a house down the block from the private house party and was arrested.

Charges were pending, Austin police spokesman Lee Knouse told reporters.

“The suspect was described as being dress up as Santa Claus,” Knouse said. “It was a holiday party, a Halloween party.”

Three of the victims went to the hospital.

Paramedics said a man and a woman were critically injured, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Another man suffered serious injuries. The fourth victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect received medical care but officials didn’t say how he was injured, the paper reported.