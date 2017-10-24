Teens charged after man killed by rock thrown from Michigan overpass

Five teenage boys were charged with murder on Monday after a man was killed when a massive rock was thrown from a Michigan overpass last week.

Kyle Anger, 17; Alexander Miller, 15; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; and Trevor Gray, 15, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. The teens were charged as adults in Genesee County, FOX2 Detroit reported.

The teens are accused of standing at an Interstate 75 overpass in Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit, on Oct. 18 and throwing rocks at passing cars. Anger allegedly dropped a six-pound rock from the overpass that smashed through a truck’s windshield and killed 32-year-old Kenneth White, who was driving home from work.

The rock hit White’s face and ricocheted onto his chest, causing fractures to his skull and face. The driver’s cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to his head and chest.

Several drivers also reported having large rocks and concrete chunks hit their vehicles, but they were not injured, prosecutors said. Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said 20 rocks were found, including one that weighed 20 pounds, according to FOX2.

Police also said last week the teens appeared to be playing a prank.

The teenage boys are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday and face life in prison if convicted.

Click here for more from FOX2 Detroit.