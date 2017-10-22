Oregon day care shuttered after 2nd death in 2 years

Regulators in Oregon have shuttered a day care facility after a second baby died there in as many years, an unprecedented number of deaths at a single day care center for the state.

Authorities have not said what caused the 10-month-old boy's death earlier this month at Broadway Children's Center in Portland. The Oregonian reports no one has been arrested or accused of wrongdoing.

The newspaper says the infants were under the care of the same person when they died. The state says the babies died under "similar circumstances." Investigators said the 2016 death was sleep-related and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

Owner Celeste Probasco-Artharee said in a statement that her center is devastated and will cooperate throughout the investigation.

Kelly Stover told the newspaper she and other parents are pushing for the center to reopen.