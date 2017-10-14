Former Trump campaigner and Rubio intern shot 13 times while sleeping

A longtime GOP staffer who worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign and interned for Sen. Marco Rubio in 2011 was discovered dead Tuesday after being shot 13 times in his sleep.

Nick Corvino, 30, of Kissimmee, Fla., was shot in his legs, back and head, the arrest affidavit stated, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Corvino’s roommate, Scott Waddell, 45, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, told deputies he “sometimes has homicidal thoughts about killing young men, but has never acted on them,” Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were sent to the scene after receiving a report of an alarm going off Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, Waddell opened the door with blood splattered on his feet and his hands.

Deputies searched the apartment where they found Corvino dead in his bed. Waddell was detained following the discovery of Corvino’s body.

The Orlando Sentinel reported there were cameras in the apartment which captured the moments leading up to the shooting but not the slaying itself.

Deputies said they “believed the fired shots set off the alarms, which turned on the cameras.”

The video showed Waddell shifting Corvinos’s body to the edge of the bed and looking at him for a few minutes, deputies told the Orlando Sentinel.

Waddell said he and Corvino spent time together the night before in the apartment.

Waddell told deputies he was “mentally disabled” and took a few medications before he went to bed. It was not clear what medications he took.

“He said he woke up scared and being in Nicholas’ room where he saw Nicolas covered in blood with a gun lying next to him,” the arrest affidavit stated.

Waddell owned two guns, a shotgun and handgun. He told deputies during the interview that he had no recollection of the shooting and asked if Corvino was dead.

Waddell told deputies he and the victim “were best friends for 10 years.”

Waddell was being held in Osceola County Jail.

Corvino was a longtime campaign GOP campaign staffer who worked on Attorney General Pam Bondi R-Fla. and former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater’s R-Fla. campaign. Corvino was previously employed at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, according to his Facebook page.

Bondi told the Orlando Sentinel she was “heartbroken” when she heard of Corvino’s death and said he was “a great young man.”

“Nick Corvino was a great young man who had his entire life ahead of him,” Bondi added. “He was charismatic and kind.”