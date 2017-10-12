Ohio teacher, 27, 'hooked up sexually' with student after hauling prom supplies in truck

A former Ohio teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday after she admitted she “hooked up sexually” with a teenage student.

Tiffany Cordes, 27, who worked at Union Local School, appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, WTOV9 reported. She is required to register as a sex offender.

Officials began investigating the former teacher when a mother caught her son texting Cordes, WTOV9 reported in February. The mother contacted police about the incident and the boy said during an interview Cordes admitted to him she had “hooked up” with another student.

Investigators eventually found the 18-year-old boy, who also said he and Cordes “had hooked up sexually” at least once.

The incident occurred after the student helped haul prom supplies in his pickup truck for Cordes, 7News reported.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said that, though the student was 18 years old, Cordes violated a “position of trust” by engaging in sexual activity with him. She was banned from the school property shortly after school administrators became aware of the charges.

Cordes is expected to be sentenced Oct. 27 and faces up to 18 months in prison.