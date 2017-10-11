'Talking drone' trying to lure kids away from playground, Ohio school says

A drone in Ohio is reportedly attempting to lure young children away from an elementary school playground -- and towards an unknown destination.

The drone was first spotted by a neighbor near the Windemere Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, director of marketing communications at Akron Public Schools, told Fox News on Wednesday.

Witnesses told school officials the drone has voice capability and has been communicating with the children, trying to get them to move away from the playground. It wasn't immediately clear, however, what the drone was saying, Williamson said.

“There’s not any evidence of the drone, like a picture, that we’re aware of. We also can’t verify what it said,” Williamson said.

Williamson added the drone has only been seen over Windemere’s playground during evenings this past weekend -- not during school hours. The drone was spotted by witnesses a total of three to four times last week, according to a letter sent to parents by school principal Megan Lee-Wilfong.

Lt. Rick Edwards of the Akron Police Department told Fox News a police report regarding the drone has not been filed, and no one has called and complained about the drone. But the police department said it was aware of the letter Lee-Wilfong sent to parents.

In the letter, Lee-Wilfong suggested an adult accompany any child who wants to play at the school during off-hours. She also reminded parents to talk to children about “stranger danger.”

“I know that children playing at school would seem safe, but without adequate adult supervision, anything can happen,” she wrote.

Said Williamson: “It’s always a good time to talk to kids about strangers and weird stuff."