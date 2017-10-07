Last car crosses now-closed Tappan Zee Bridge north of NYC

Much of the fanfare that accompanied the opening of a new $3.9 billion bridge spanning the Hudson River north of New York City was missing when the final car crossed its predecessor, the Tappan Zee Bridge.

It has been replaced by the adjacent twin-span Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The Journal News reports a 1929 Model A Ford Phaeton was the final vehicle to cross the Tappan Zee on Friday night.

One of the two new spans is now accommodating traffic both ways between Westchester and Rockland counties in New York's northern suburbs.

Current Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other dignitaries presided over the official opening of the new bridge in late August for Rockland-bound drivers. On Friday night, Westchester-bound traffic was quietly diverted onto the same span.

