Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California

California boy, 5, suspended after school claims he made terrorist threat

By Fox 40 Sacramento, Fox News
Great Valley Charter School in Modesto, California is accusing a five-year-old of making terrorist threats.

Great Valley Charter School in Modesto, California is accusing a five-year-old of making terrorist threats.  (Fox 40 Sacramento)

The parents of a 5-year-old boy in Modesto are upset their son was suspended for a day after refusing to take off his backpack.

Jackson Riley had told his teacher there was a bomb inside his backpack.

Jackson's school, Great Valley Charter School, sent his parents a letter saying he was suspended for his intent to "threaten, intimidate or harass others."

STUDENT'S HUNGER STRIKE ENDS AS PROFESSOR ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT IS PUT ON LEAVE

School administrators later changed the letter to apply to a school code saying he made terrorist threats, but that code only applies to students in the fourth through 12th grades.

Jackson's parents argue he's just 5 years old and was just playing around. They say they don't want anything on their child's file saying he was suspended for making terrorist threats.

The school declined to comment Tuesday.

READ MORE FROM FOX 40 SACRAMENTO.