MORNING BRIEF: Massive quake in Mexico; Florida braces for Irma

At least five people died in a massive earthquake that struck the southern coast of Mexico early Friday, prompting tsunami waves in the country that measured up to 2.3 feet.

The United States Geological Survey said that a magnitude 8.1 quake hit about 73 miles off Tres Picos, Mexico, along Mexico's southern coast.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were issued late Thursday for South Florida as Hurricane Irma advanced westward in the Caribbean, with a northward turn toward Florida expected over the weekend.

Irma battered Turks and Caicos early Friday, with waves as high as 20 feet expected to hit those islands. Communications went down as the storm struck, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

President Barack Obama is making friends with the rich and famous during his retirement.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor George Clooney has become close to the 44th president over the years. The pair even spend time together and exchange what the actor called "racy" texts.

Credit reporting company Equifax announced Thursday a cybersecurity data breach that could have impacted about 143 million U.S. consumers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Thursday that he wants to bring back James Comey to testify on Capitol Hill, citing concerns about his statements on the conclusion of the Hillary Clinton email case.

“This doesn’t add up, and I smell a rat here,” Graham, R-S.C., said in an interview with Fox News' Catherine Herridge.

