Pennsylvania murders: Man charged in deaths of 4 men waives preliminary hearing

One of the two cousins who confessed to killing four men in July and burying their bodies on his family's Pennsylvania farm waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Cosmo DiNardo, 20, was scheduled to appear before a judge on video at 11 a.m. Thursday, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

DiNardo's cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, is still scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with killing three of the men.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Both men have been charged with multiple counts of homicide in the killings of four men on the sprawling 90-acre property, located about 40 miles outside Philadelphia.

PENNSYLVANIA MURDERS: COSMO DINARDO'S FAMILY FARM SEARCHED BY INVESTIGATORS

The property was the scene of a multi-day search for Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, and Jimi Taro Patrick, 19.

After killing the four men, DiNardo said he burned the bodies in a metal tank that was converted into a cooker that he labeled a "pig roaster.”

PENNSYLVANIA MURDERS: KILLER USED PIG ROASTER TO BURN BODIES, OFFICIAL SAYS

The bodies of three victims were found buried in a common grave, while the fourth man was found at another location, according to prosecutors.