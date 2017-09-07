Last of World War II's Doolittle Tokyo Raiders turns 102

The last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders of World War II is celebrating his 102nd birthday.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard E. "Dick" Cole has remained active in recent years, attending commemorative events including April ceremonies for the raid's 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. President Donald Trump called the Ohio native in July as Cole was recovering from a fall.

Cole said Thursday by telephone that he's "holding together."

Cole is originally from Dayton, and now lives in Comfort, Texas.

He was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle's co-pilot in the bombing attack less than five months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The bold raid is credited with lifting U.S. spirits and helping change the tide of the war in the Pacific.